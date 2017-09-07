Diesel Gets a Boost After Hurricane Harvey

The price of diesel futures has risen roughly 10% since Harvey tore into the U.S. Gulf Coast and shut down refineries and ports. This has contributed to a shortfall of the fuel in Europe, a region with massive diesel appetites for passenger cars.

Florida Gas Stations Running Out of Fuel as Irma Approaches

Gasoline stations in Florida are running out of fuel as drivers there scramble to fill their tanks and get out of town as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the state.

Sempra Gets Bankruptcy Court Approval of Oncor Deal

Sempra Energy took a step forward Wednesday in its pursuit of Oncor, the electricity transmissions business that has had takeover offers from a series of suitors, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 5 million barrels in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 5.7 million barrels.

Analysts See Large Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles rose by 66.6 billion cubic feet, more than average for this time of year.

Potentially Dangerous Plume Is Detected in Houston Area

Houston and EPA officials are investigating a potentially hazardous plume of a carcinogenic substance in one neighborhood after a nearby oil refiner reported its operations suffered Harvey-related damage.

Wind Power Wins Converts in Rural U.S.

Wind power is becoming an economic force in rural communities, a development that is changing the political conversation around renewable energy in many parts of the country.

Oil Jumps to One-Month High As Harvey Concerns Ease

Oil prices gained Wednesday on renewed demand as refineries in the Gulf Coast restarted operations.

Getting Fuel Flowing Again in Houston Is a Slow Process

Oil refineries around Houston are starting to come back online as the epicenter of the U.S. energy industry begins to recover from Hurricane Harvey. But getting the fuel flowing again isn't as easy as flipping a switch, and some key transport infrastructure remains down.

Hurricane Irma Makes First Landfall in Caribbean

Hurricane Irma walloped several islands in the northeast Caribbean, killing at least nine people and flattening swaths of the island of Barbuda, while officials in Florida pressed hundreds of thousands of residents ahead of a possible landfall.

September 07, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)