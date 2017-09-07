Oil Jumps to One-Month High As Harvey Concerns Ease

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices gained Wednesday on renewed demand as refineries in the Gulf Coast restarted operations.

Florida Gas Stations Running Out of Fuel as Irma Approaches

Gasoline stations in Florida are running out of fuel as drivers there scramble to fill their tanks and get out of town as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the state.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 5 million barrels in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 5.7 million barrels.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts See Large Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles rose by 66.6 billion cubic feet, more than average for this time of year.

Sempra Gets Bankruptcy Court Approval of Oncor Deal

Sempra Energy took a step forward Wednesday in its pursuit of Oncor, the electricity transmissions business that has had takeover offers from a series of suitors, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Wind Power Wins Converts in Rural U.S.

Wind power is becoming an economic force in rural communities, a development that is changing the political conversation around renewable energy in many parts of the country.

Getting Fuel Flowing Again in Houston Is a Slow Process

Oil refineries around Houston are starting to come back online as the epicenter of the U.S. energy industry begins to recover from Hurricane Harvey. But getting the fuel flowing again isn't as easy as flipping a switch, and some key transport infrastructure remains down.

Hurricane Irma Makes First Landfall in Caribbean

Hurricane Irma walloped several islands in the northeast Caribbean on Wednesday, killing at least three people and flattening swaths of the island of Barbuda. Officials in Florida pressed hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate.

Potentially Dangerous Plume Is Detected in Houston Area

Houston and EPA officials are investigating a potentially hazardous plume of a carcinogenic substance in one neighborhood after a nearby oil refiner reported its operations suffered Harvey-related damage.

Nissan Introduces Its New Leaf

Nissan introduced its new Leaf electric car, with improved range and autonomous driving technology in a bid to jump-start slowing sales.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)