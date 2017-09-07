Equifax Data Breach Potentially Affected 143 Million in U.S.

Credit-reporting firm Equifax said that hackers gained access personal information of about 143 million U.S. consumers, including Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

iPhone's Summer Production Glitches Create Holiday Jitters

Apple's widely anticipated 10th-anniversary iPhone, set to unveil Tuesday, hit a few production speed bumps earlier this summer-leading to some concern about the potential for extended shortfalls.

Disney to Include 'Star Wars,' Marvel Movies on New Streaming Service

Disney intends to offer its Marvel and "Star Wars" properties through the subscription video service it is planning to launch in 2019, rather than renewing a deal with Netflix.

State Street to Pay $35 Million to Settle SEC Probes

State Street will pay $35 million to settle U.S. claims that it overcharged customers using secret markups and failed to fully inform other clients about how its platform for trading Treasury securities worked.

Bon-Ton Stores Hires Restructuring Adviser to Explore Turnaround

Department store chain Bon-Ton Stores has hired restructuring firm PJT Partners as the retailer attempts to get a grip on more than $900 million in debt in the face of a steep decline in sales and customer traffic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Volkswagen Not Planning to Delay Restructuring, CEO Says

Volkswagen is actively working on deals for its noncore assets as well as acquisitions, but discussions of a possible merger with Fiat Chrysler Automotive were "speculation," Chief Executive Matthias Müller said in an interview.

Amazon Seeks Prime Location for $5 Billion Second HQ

Amazon plans to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America that will house up to 50,000 employees and cost $5 billion to build and operate.

RadioShack Reorganization Clears First Court Hurdle

RadioShack is moving ahead with a reorganization that will save a sliver of the former electronics retailing icon.

New Mexico Sues Drugmakers, Distributors Over Opioid Crisis

New Mexico sued several major pharmaceutical companies and wholesale drug distributors on Thursday, arguing the corporations are partly to blame for rampant opioid addiction rates in the state.

Eli Lilly to Cut Jobs, Invest More on New Drugs

Eli Lilly plans to cut its global workforce by about 8% and close several facilities, a step it said it needs to make to lower costs and raise investment in new drugs as the company faces patent expirations that will erode sales of older products.

September 07, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)