iPhone's Summer Production Glitches Create Holiday Jitters

Apple Inc.'s widely anticipated 10th-anniversary iPhone, set to unveil Tuesday, hit a few production speed bumps earlier this summer-leading to some concern about the potential for extended shortfalls.

Disney to Include Star Wars, Marvel Movies on New Streaming Service

Disney intends to offer its Marvel and Star Wars properties through the subscription video service it is planning to launch in 2019, rather than renewing a deal with Netflix.

State Street to Pay $35 Million to Settle SEC Probe

State Street will pay $35 million to settle U.S. claims that it overcharged customers using secret markups and failed to fully inform other clients about how its platform for trading Treasury securities worked.

Bon-Ton Stores Hires Restructuring Adviser to Explore Turnaround

Department store chain Bon-Ton Stores has hired restructuring firm PJT Partners as the retailer attempts to get a grip on more than $900 million in debt in the face of a steep decline in sales and customer traffic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Volkswagen Not Planning to Delay Restructuring, CEO Says

Volkswagen is actively working on deals for its noncore assets as well as acquisitions, but discussions of a possible merger with Fiat Chrysler Automotive were "speculation," Chief Executive Matthias Müller said in an interview.

GE Sells Penske Truck Leasing Stake for $674 Million

General Electric sold the last of its stake in Penske Truck Leasing for $674 million, the companies said, as part of the industrial conglomerate's plan to refocus its GE Capital business.

Amazon Seeks Prime Location for $5 Billion Second HQ

Amazon plans to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America that will house up to 50,000 employees and cost $5 billion to build and operate.

Eli Lilly to Cut 8% of Global Workforce

Eli Lilly plans to cut its global workforce by about 8% and close several facilities, a step it said it needs to make to lower costs and raise investment in new drugs as the company faces patent expirations that will erode sales of older products.

Nissan CEO Looking for More Sustainable Targets

Four months into his job, Nissan Motor's new chief executive wants the company to slow down, worried its rush to expand sales was pushing it off track.

Vanity Fair Editor Graydon Carter to Leave Magazine

Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter is leaving the magazine at the end of the year, capping a 25-year career that saw the publication become a leading chronicler of popular culture, the comings and goings of Hollywood celebrities and the fashion and literary crowds.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)