Jaguar Land Rover Says All New Models After 2020 Will Be Hybrid or Electric

Jaguar Land Rover, the British luxury car maker, said new models of its Jaguar luxury line and high-end Land Rover SUVs will be powered by either hybrid or electric engines after 2020.

The move by JLR, a subsidiary of India's Tata Motors Ltd., follows a similar commitment earlier this year by Sweden's Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Volvo said in July that it will put only hybrids or fully electric engines in all of its new models from 2019.

September 07, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)