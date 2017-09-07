How to Give a Pitch That Gets Your Boss's Buy-In

You have a totally stellar idea that will boost the whole department's productivity, or streamline workflows, or land a new client. Whatever it is, your idea is great, and it will have a huge positive impact on the company's bottom line.

All your teammates agree: This is an excellent plan. It should be implemented right away.

Just one thing stands between you and the chance to become a workplace hero: Your boss.

You're going to need your boss's buy-in before your awesome idea becomes a reality – a feat easier said than done, depending on your boss and how they generally react to new ideas.

If you need a little help pitching a concept to your boss, look no further than the following infographic from online personal lenders NetCredit: