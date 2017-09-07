On Our Radar

Consumer Credit Incease Seen at $15 Billion -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jul +0.4% (11) +0.7%

1500 Consumer Credit Jul +$15.0B (7) +$12.4B

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Continue Reading Below

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)