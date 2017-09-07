Chinese Exports Grow for Sixth Straight Month

China's exports grew 6.9% in August from a year earlier in yuan terms, following an 11.2% gain in July, official data showed Friday.

Imports in August expanded 14.4% in yuan terms from a year earlier, compared with a 14.7% rise in July, the General Administration of Customs said.

The country's trade surplus narrowed last month to 286.5 billion yuan ($44.2 billion) from 321.2 billion yuan in July.

Trade figures in dollars will be released later in the day.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

BEIJING--China's exports grew for a sixth straight month in August, though the pace suggests growth in external demand for products and components may be softening. Exports increased 5.5% in August from a year earlier, following growth of 7.2% in July, the General Administration of Customs said Friday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the value of shipments overseas to grow 6.0%. Imports in August rose 13.3% from a year earlier, compared with an 11.0% gain in July. The rise was larger than the poll's forecast for a 10.0% gain. China's trade surplus narrowed in August to $41.99 billion from $46.74 billion a month earlier, falling short of a median forecast for a $48.35 billion surplus. A rebound in China's exports this year has helped support growth in the economy.

Grace Zhu

September 07, 2017