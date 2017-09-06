Utilities Retreat as Risk Appetite Returns -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities declined as investors sought out riskier areas of the market.

American Electric Power put its estimate of Hurricane Harvey damages at about $385 million, of which $95 million are related to operating and maintenance expenses.

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Puerto Rico and Florida, where it could wreak havoc on electricity supply and power installations.

