Utilities Retreat as Risk Appetite Returns -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities declined as investors sought out riskier areas of the market.

American Electric Power put its estimate of Hurricane Harvey damages at about $385 million, of which $95 million are related to operating and maintenance expenses.

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Puerto Rico and Florida, where it could wreak havoc on electricity supply and power installations.

September 06, 2017 17:13 ET (21:13 GMT)