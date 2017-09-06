U.S. Government Bonds Steady After Tuesday's Rally

U.S. government bonds were little changed Wednesday as demand for safer assets eased following a large rally Tuesday.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.073%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.072% Tuesday. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Investors poured into Treasurys and other assets considered safe stores of value Tuesday as concerns over North Korea's nuclear program and a new hurricane caused them to shy away from riskier investments.

The decline in the 10-year yield Tuesday was the largest since May, and brought the yield closer to 2%, a level few analysts thought was in reach at the start of the year, when the yield was around 2.5%.

With the yield now just a "chip shot away" from 2%, it could easily drop below that level, though it would be difficult to hold there without more damaging developments "rather than simply fears of things," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. interest-rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Treasurys have benefited this year from a surprising run of soft inflation data, which has come despite a tightening U.S. labor market and signs of improvement in the global economy.

Low inflation makes Treasurys more attractive because it helps preserve the purchasing power of their fixed payments and makes it less likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest-rates.

Federal-funds futures, used by investors to place bets on the Fed's rate-policy outlook, on Wednesday showed a roughly 32% chance that the Fed, which has raised rates twice this year, will raise rates again by December. It was 47% a month ago.

