Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer to Step Down

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer announced his intention to resign Wednesday, roughly a year and a half before his term as the central bank's No. 2 official was due to expire.

U.S. Stocks Open Higher After Stumble

U.S. stocks rose after major indexes posted their biggest declines in weeks a day earlier. The Dow industrials added 0.3%.

U.S. Trade Gap Widens Slightly in July

The U.S. trade deficit expanded very slightly in July, reflecting a decline in exports.

The Market's Big Puzzle: What Is Happening to Growth and Inflation?

Globalization, the decline of labor unions and the rise of big multinationals may be changing the way the economy works.

U.S. Service Sector Strengthened in August

The U.S. service sector gained momentum last month, as sales climbed and companies boosted hiring. The Institute for Supply Management said its index of nonmanufacturing activity rose to 55.3 in August.

Bank of Canada Surprises With Another Rate Rise

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to 1%, saying stronger-than-anticipated growth-highlighted by a blockbuster performance in the second quarter-warrants the removal of "considerable" stimulus from the economy.

Oil Gains Amid New Hurricane Threats

Oil prices gained on fears of potential damage to U.S. oil production from Hurricane Irma, as well as renewed demand for crude from restarted refineries in the Gulf Coast.

WSJ's Daily Shot: A Retail Sentiment Index Is Flashing Red

Deutsche Bank Chief Calls for End to ECB's Cheap Money Era

The head of Germany's largest bank said the European Central Bank should begin the process of ending its very accommodative monetary policy, regardless of the strength of the euro.

Getting Fuel Flowing Again in Houston Is a Slow Process

Oil refineries around Houston are starting to come back online as the epicenter of the U.S. energy industry begins to recover from Hurricane Harvey. But getting the fuel flowing again isn't as easy as flipping a switch, and some key transport infrastructure remains down.

