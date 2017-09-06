Global Stocks Follow U.S. Lower as Raft of Fears Grip Investors

Stocks around the world slipped and U.S. futures were steady as fresh interest-rate concerns, worries about a new hurricane threatening the U.S. coastline and rising tensions over North Korea continued to hit sentiment.

Fed's Kaplan Urges Patience With Further Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan urged patience with regards to any further rate increases in the near term to give central bankers more time to see if inflationary pressures increase.

Oil Gains Amid New Hurricane Threats

Oil prices held on to gains from the day prior on fears of potential damage to U.S. oil production from Hurricane Irma, as well as renewed demand for crude from restarted refineries in the Gulf Coast.

Investors Rattled by Hurricane Irma

Traders were bracing for another hurricane to hit the U.S., sending insurance stocks lower and driving up the price of orange-juice futures.

Fed's Brainard: Weak Inflation Argues for Caution on Further Rate Rises

Fed governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank should be cautious about raising short-term interest rates further until policy makers are confident of overcoming the "persistent failure" to reach 2% inflation.

Fed's Kashkari Warns Rate Increases May Be Hurting Economy

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari amped up his criticism of rate rises by the U.S. central bank, saying they may be playing a part in persistently weak price pressures and a lack of wage gains.

Senate GOP Leaders to Add Debt-Limit Increase to Harvey-Aid Bill

Senate GOP leaders indicated they will tie an increase in the nation's borrowing limit to a spending bill for victims of Tropical Storm Harvey, a move that could boost the debt-limit legislation's chances of passage ahead of a deadline later this month.

EU Finance Chief Bullish on Growth but Says Cohesion Remains Elusive

The European Union's economic growth will beat expectations this year, leaving behind a decade of financial crises and creating the new challenge of tackling long-delayed reforms, EU economy chief Pierre Moscovici said.

ECB Expected to Signal Stimulus Phase-Out

The European Central Bank is walking a tightrope as it prepares for its most momentous decision in years: How to wind down its giant bond-buying program without derailing the eurozone's economic recovery.

Deutsche Bank Chief Calls for End to ECB's Cheap Money Era

The head of Germany's largest bank said the European Central Bank should begin the process of ending its very accommodative monetary policy, regardless of the strength of the euro.

