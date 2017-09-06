Fed's Kaplan Urges Patience With Further Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan urged patience with regards to any further rate increases in the near term to give central bankers more time to see if inflationary pressures increase.

China's Most Dangerous Bank

Investors love China Merchants but the bank looks vulnerable as Beijing cracks down on aggressive tactics.

Investors Rattled by Hurricane Irma

Traders were bracing for another hurricane to hit the U.S., sending insurance stocks lower and driving up the price of orange-juice futures.

Array of Threats Stir Up Markets

U.S. government bonds rallied and banking and insurance stocks tumbled in the latest signs of rising anxiety hitting financial markets.

Pimco Total Return Has Stopped Client Exodus

Pacific Investment Management Co.'s Total Return Fund, the flagship bond fund Mr. Gross ran until his 2014 ouster, had $348 million in net inflows in August, excluding reinvested dividends, a person familiar with the matter said.

SEC Chief Wants Investors to Better Understand Cyberrisk

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that regulators and Wall Street need to do more to educate investors about the serious risks that companies and the financial system face from cyberintrusions.

Fired Wells Fargo Managers Sue Over Sales Scandal

Two former managers have sued Wells Fargo & Co., claiming they were unfairly fired over the bank's sales-practices issues.

Fed's Kashkari Warns Rate Increases May Be Hurting Economy

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari amped up his criticism of rate rises by the U.S. central bank, saying they may be playing a part in persistently weak price pressures and a lack of wage gains.

ECB Expected to Signal Stimulus Phase-Out

The European Central Bank is walking a tightrope as it prepares for its most momentous decision in years: How to wind down its giant bond-buying program without derailing the eurozone's economic recovery.

Russell Investments Names Michelle Seitz as CEO

Asset manager Russell Investments has named Michelle Seitz as its next chief executive.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)