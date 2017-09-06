Oil Gains Amid New Hurricane Threats

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices gained on fears of potential damage to U.S. oil production from Hurricane Irma, as well as renewed demand for crude from restarted refineries in the Gulf Coast.

Wind Power Wins Converts in Rural U.S.

Wind power is becoming an economic force in rural communities, a development that is changing the political conversation around renewable energy in many parts of the country.

Getting Fuel Flowing Again in Houston Is a Slow Process

Oil refineries around Houston are starting to come back online as the epicenter of the U.S. energy industry begins to recover from Hurricane Harvey. But getting the fuel flowing again isn't as easy as flipping a switch, and some key transport infrastructure remains down.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Potentially Dangerous Plume Is Detected in Houston Area

Houston and EPA officials are investigating a potentially hazardous plume of a carcinogenic substance in one neighborhood after a nearby oil refiner reported its operations suffered Harvey-related damage.

Nissan Introduces Its New Leaf

Nissan introduced its new Leaf electric car, with improved range and autonomous driving technology in a bid to jump-start slowing sales.

Gasoline Hits Fresh High as Refineries Restart

As gasoline prices at the pump hit a fresh two-year high, the futures market signaled the supply crunch for fuel created by Hurricane Harvey will soon ease.

Exxon Working Toward Restarting Baytown Refinery

Exxon Mobil is working toward restarting its Baytown refinery-the nation's second-largest oil refinery-after a shutdown due to Tropical Storm Harvey, but another of its Texas refineries remains closed.

Indigestion in China's Economy Spells Trouble for Coal

After a red-hot 12 months, China's industrial economy is slowing again. That spells trouble for heavily indebted coal firms like Yanzhou Coal, and could mean renewed stress on China's rickety financial system next year.

In Big Test of Wind Farm Durability, Texas Facility Quickly Restarts After Harvey

For the first time in the history of the burgeoning U.S. wind industry, a wind farm got hit by a hurricane-and it was back producing power within days.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged, But Harvey's Impact Is Unknown

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was unchanged in the past week at 759, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc. However, because of Harvey, the firm was unable to verify changes at about 87 rigs across 47 counties in Texas.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)