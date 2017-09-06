EU Court Backs Intel's Appeal of 2009 Fine

The European Union's highest court backed Intel's appeal of a $1.26 billion EU antitrust fine in 2009, referring the case back to a lower court and dealing a blow to an antitrust regulator that has taken a hard line on U.S. tech giants.

United Marks Down Unit-Revenue Guidance

United Continental said its expects unit revenue to decline more than expected in the third quarter, as the impact of Hurricane Harvey and a fare war weigh on airline earnings.

Gap to Close 200 Banana Republic, Gap Stores

Gap Inc., nodding to changing tastes among its shoppers, said it would close about 200 Banana Republic and Gap stores over the next three years, while opening about 270 Old Navy and Athleta locations.

CSX Cuts Financial Targets After Summer Service Woes

CSX Corp. lowered some of its financial targets for the year after a summer of railway congestion and service woes as new CEO Hunter Harrison implements his precision railroading strategy.

GNC Picks Rite-Aid Stores Chief as New CEO

A Rite Aid executive tasked with overseeing its stores has left the company to become CEO of GNC Holdings, a vitamin and supplement retailer in the midst of its own turnaround campaign.

Newell Squeezed by Resin Shortage After Harvey

Newell Brands said its earnings will take a hit this year from Hurricane Harvey due to a resin shortage caused by the storm.

Goldman Halts IPO Work for China HNA Unit on Ownership Concerns

Goldman Sachs has stopped working on the potential listing of a Chinese company owned by HNA Group because of concerns about the acquisitive conglomerate's ownership structure.

Fight at Toshiba: Some Board Members Want Deal With Foxconn

Some Toshiba board members are making a last-minute push to accept Foxconn's bid for Toshiba's memory-chip unit, fighting an uphill battle against Japanese government pressure to choose a bidder with fewer Chinese ties.

More Shoppers Head to Whole Foods After Amazon Purchase

Amazon's bid to revive sales at Whole Foods is showing some signs of success, though the natural grocer's prices are still higher on many items than competitors.

American Real-Estate Firm Plans $500 Million Singapore IPO

KBS Realty Advisors plans to raise about $500 million via a Singapore initial public offering of some of its U.S. office assets.

