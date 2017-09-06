EU Court Backs Intel's Appeal of 2009 Fine

The European Union's highest court backed Intel's appeal of a $1.26 billion EU antitrust fine in 2009, referring the case back to a lower court and dealing a blow to an antitrust regulator that has taken a hard line on U.S. tech giants.

Goldman Halts IPO Work for China HNA Unit on Ownership Concerns

Goldman Sachs has stopped working on the potential listing of a Chinese company owned by HNA Group because of concerns about the acquisitive conglomerate's ownership structure.

Fight at Toshiba: Some Board Members Want Deal With Foxconn

Some Toshiba board members are making a last-minute push to accept Foxconn's bid for Toshiba's memory-chip unit, fighting an uphill battle against Japanese government pressure to choose a bidder with fewer Chinese ties.

American Real-Estate Firm Plans $500 Million Singapore IPO

KBS Realty Advisors plans to raise about $500 million via a Singapore initial public offering of some of its U.S. office assets.

What Is Next for Meg Whitman?

Speculation about whether Meg Whitman will continue as chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise or exit revved up over the past several weeks following reports she was interviewing for Uber's top job.

Fired Wells Fargo Managers Sue Over Sales Scandal

Two former managers have sued Wells Fargo & Co., claiming they were unfairly fired over the bank's sales-practices issues.

Irma Forces Cruise Operators to Reroute or Cancel Sailings in the Caribbean

Hurricane Irma, which has intensified into a Category 5 storm with winds up to 185 miles an hour, is forcing cruise lines to cancel or divert sailings as it barrels towards popular Caribbean destinations and the Florida coast.

Vitamin World Plans to File for Bankruptcy, CEO Says

Vitamin World Inc., a specialty retailer formerly owned by vitamin manufacturing giant Nature's Bounty, is planning to file for bankruptcy as early as next week.

Wanda Sues Over 'False' Reports

The property and entertainment giant controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin has filed defamation suits against at least 10 Chinese social media accounts that published reports the company says sent its shares and bonds tumbling.

Lenovo Reaches Tentative Settlement Over Superfish PC Adware

Lenovo Group Ltd. has reached a tentative $3.5 million settlement to resolve accusations that it had installed on some consumer laptops a type of ad-injecting software that could give criminals a way to steal consumers' personal information.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)