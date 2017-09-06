Nissan Introduces Its New Leaf

Nissan introduced its new Leaf electric car, with improved range and autonomous driving technology in a bid to jump-start slowing sales.

Lenovo Reaches Tentative Settlement Over Superfish PC Adware

Lenovo Group Ltd. has reached a tentative $3.5 million settlement to resolve accusations that it had installed on some consumer laptops a type of ad-injecting software that could give criminals a way to steal consumers' personal information.

European Warehouse Owners Loving Online Shopping Growth

While European retail landlords are concerned about the growth of online shopping, there's another group of landlords and investors who are loving it: those that own warehouses and distribution centers.

European Mall Landlords Coping With Online Competition Better Than U.S. Owners

European retailers are faring better than their U.S. counterparts in the face of a move to online shopping.

Vitamin World Plans to File for Bankruptcy, CEO Says

Vitamin World Inc., a specialty retailer formerly owned by vitamin manufacturing giant Nature's Bounty, is planning to file for bankruptcy as early as next week.

Pimco Total Return Has Stopped Client Exodus

Pacific Investment Management Co.'s Total Return Fund, the flagship bond fund Mr. Gross ran until his 2014 ouster, had $348 million in net inflows in August, excluding reinvested dividends, a person familiar with the matter said.

Fired Wells Fargo Managers Sue Over Sales Scandal

Two former managers have sued Wells Fargo & Co., claiming they were unfairly fired over the bank's sales-practices issues.

RadioShack's Future Hangs on Independent Dealers

Hope of keeping the RadioShack name attached to a brick-and-mortar operation hangs largely on independent retailers as the end of the electronics company's second bankruptcy draws near.

Former Jumio Executives Targeted in New Lawsuit

The bankruptcy estate of former Silicon Valley startup Jumio Inc. is suing its prior leaders for allegedly misrepresenting the company's financial health and presenting investors with "dramatically incorrect" revenue statements.

Russell Investments Names Michelle Seitz as CEO

Asset manager Russell Investments has named Michelle Seitz as its next chief executive.

