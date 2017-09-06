Nissan Introduces Its New Leaf

Nissan introduced its new Leaf electric car, with improved range and autonomous driving technology in a bid to jump-start slowing sales.

Lenovo Reaches Tentative Settlement Over Superfish PC Adware

Lenovo Group Ltd. has reached a tentative $3.5 million settlement to resolve accusations that it had installed on some consumer laptops a type of ad-injecting software that could give criminals a way to steal consumers' personal information.

Pimco Total Return Has Stopped Client Exodus

Pacific Investment Management Co.'s Total Return Fund, the flagship bond fund Mr. Gross ran until his 2014 ouster, had $348 million in net inflows in August, excluding reinvested dividends, a person familiar with the matter said.

Fired Wells Fargo Managers Sue Over Sales Scandal

Two former managers have sued Wells Fargo & Co., claiming they were unfairly fired over the bank's sales-practices issues.

RadioShack's Future Hangs on Independent Dealers

Hope of keeping the RadioShack name attached to a brick-and-mortar operation hangs largely on independent retailers as the end of the electronics company's second bankruptcy draws near.

Former Jumio Executives Targeted in New Lawsuit

The bankruptcy estate of former Silicon Valley startup Jumio Inc. is suing its prior leaders for allegedly misrepresenting the company's financial health and presenting investors with "dramatically incorrect" revenue statements.

European Warehouse Owners Loving Online Shopping Growth

While European retail landlords are concerned about the growth of online shopping, there's another group of landlords and investors who are loving it: those that own warehouses and distribution centers.

Russell Investments Names Michelle Seitz as CEO

Asset manager Russell Investments has named Michelle Seitz as its next chief executive.

Irma Forces Cruise Operators to Reroute or Cancel Sailings in the Caribbean

Hurricane Irma, which has intensified into a Category 5 storm with winds up to 185 miles an hour, is forcing cruise lines to cancel or divert sailings as it barrels towards popular Caribbean destinations and the Florida coast.

Boeing Balks at United Tech-Rockwell Deal

Boeing threatened to drop some of its contracts with United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, whose planned combination could undermine the aircraft maker's efforts to cut costs and its nascent maintenance business.

