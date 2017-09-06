Hurricane Irma preps in pictures

-
1. The wait for supplies
People stand in line outside a hardware store as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.
-
2. Shopping for hardware
People shop in a hardware store as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico
-
3. Boarding things up
People buy materials as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico
-
4. Waiting for materials
Shoppers in a Home Depot store wait for plywood in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida.
-
5. Empty Shelves
A shopper in Sedano's Supermarket looks at nearly empty water shelves in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida.
-
6. Loading bags of sand
A Home Depot store employee helps to load bags of sand for customers in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.