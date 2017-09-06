Hurricane Irma preps in pictures

On Our Radar

Irma Map Reuters

The eye of Irma, a Category 5 storm packing winds of 185 miles per hour, passed over the island of Barbuda east of Puerto Rico, early on Wednesday. (Reuters)

  • 1. The wait for supplies

    REUTERS/Alvin Baez

    People stand in line outside a hardware store as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

  • 2. Shopping for hardware

    REUTERS/Alvin Baez

    People shop in a hardware store as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico 

  • 3. Boarding things up

    REUTERS/Alvin Baez

    People buy materials as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico 

  • 4. Waiting for materials

    REUTERS/Joe Skipper

    Shoppers in a Home Depot store wait for plywood in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida.

  • 5. Empty Shelves

    REUTERS/Joe Skipper

    A shopper in Sedano's Supermarket looks at nearly empty water shelves in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida.

  • 6. Loading bags of sand

    REUTERS/Joe Skipper

    A Home Depot store employee helps to load bags of sand for customers in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida

