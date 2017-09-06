Health Care Stocks Higher As Biotech Rebounds - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were higher as traders rotated back into riskier niches of the market, such as biotech. One strategist said the health care sector in general and the biotech niche in particular could fare well in an era of low growth and low inflation. Biotech's leadership in 2016 was surrendered to more rate sensitive areas such as financials this year, but the niche could come back into fashion now that rate increases are becoming less likely. "At some point or another there'll be additional enormous world-changing breakthrough in health care, and it's likely to come from biotech," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist for broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers. "Whether it's addressing something like diabetes, Alzheimer's or cancer -- who knows? But all these things are being worked on and that's explosive."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

September 06, 2017