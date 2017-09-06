Deutsche Boerse to Invest in Tech Startup RegTek Solutions

Deutsche Boerse AG (DBK.XE) said Wednesday it will invest in startup RegTek Solutions in return for a joint minority stake in the provider of control-and-compliance software.

Together with Illuminate Financial, Deutsche Boerse is to invest $5 million in RegTek via series A financing, the German market infrastructure provider said.

The investment comes amid the expected implementation of new reporting requirements such as MiFID II and MiFIR in Europe, as well as other upcoming regulations in the U.S. and worldwide, Deutsche Boerse said.

New York-based RegTek provides specialized control-and-compliance software for trade and transaction reporting. The startup was founded in 2017 by Risk Focus Inc.

Deutsche Boerse said that DB1 Ventures, its corporate venture capital unit, will manage the investment.

September 06, 2017 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)