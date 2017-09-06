CSX Cuts Financial Targets After Summer Service Woes

CSX Corp. on Wednesday lowered some of its financial targets for the year after a summer of railway congestion and service woes as new CEO Hunter Harrison implements his precision railroading strategy.

The railroad said due to various operating challenges in July and August, it now expects its operating ratio, a closely watched metric, "around the high end of the mid-60s" percentage range, instead of being squarely in the mid-60s. Operating ratio is the percentage of revenue consumed by operating costs, so a decline represents an improvement.

CSX also scaled back its per-share profit growth to between 20% and 25% this year, instead of being in the higher end of that range.

Shares of the company fell 2.5% to $47.75 in premarket trading. The stock was trading around $35 before Mr. Harrison disclosed he was joining an activist investor's campaign to run the railroad but the shares have has retreated from recent highs around $55.

Mr. Harrison took over in March and promised to run the company's 21,000-mile network more efficiently by idling excess equipment, closing some freight yards and running trains on a tighter schedule. However, the changes have caused congestion, delays and erratic service, according to customers, some of whom have complained to rail regulators.

In statement Wednesday, Mr. Harrison said that the bulk of the service challenges are behind CSX, and that key metrics, including train velocity and car dwell, are improving. The company's chief financial officer is scheduled to speak at an industry conference on Wednesday.

Write to Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com

September 06, 2017 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)