BRASÍLIA -- Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut borrowing costs closer to a historic low as prices increased at the slowest pace in almost 20 years and the economy showed signs of leaving a deep recession behind.

The bank cut its benchmark Selic rate from 9.25% to 8.25%, the lowest level since July 2013 and just 1 percentage point above its 2013 all-time low.

September 06, 2017 17:29 ET (21:29 GMT)