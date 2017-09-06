Amazon Building First N.Y. Fulfillment Center, Adding 2,250 Jobs on Staten Island

Amazon.com Inc. said it would open a fulfillment center on Staten Island and bring 2,250 full-time jobs to the area, as the online retailer works to speed up delivery times in one of the nation's largest metropolitan areas and throughout the state.

The Staten Island center will be Amazon's first fulfillment center in New York, the company said Wednesday. Employees at the 855,000-square-foot facility -- nearly the size of 15 football fields -- will work alongside robots to find and ship products, including household staples, books and toys, the company said.

Though Amazon has warehouses elsewhere in the state, the new facility to be built by Matrix Development Group in the borough's West Shore section will be the biggest.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to questions about how much the new jobs will pay or whether it will receive state tax credits or other incentives in exchange for locating in New York.

Staten Island Borough President James Oddo said in prepared remarks the project will be the biggest job creator in Staten Island's history. A spokeswoman from his office said it was still trying to get details about the jobs from Amazon.

"New York continues to demonstrate that we have the workforce, technology, and the pro-business climate to help companies grow and succeed," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in prepared remarks.

