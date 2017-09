Oil and gas services company ADES International Holding Ltd. (ADES.LN) said Wednesday that it has appointed Ahmed El-Khatib as chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Mr. El-Khatib most recently was a business development director for the Middle East at BP PLC (BP.LN).

September 06, 2017 02:50 ET (06:50 GMT)