USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Sep 5

For the week ended Sep 3, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
09/03 08/27 09/03 08/27 09/03 08/27 09/03 08/27 09/03 08/27
Ark 2 2 7 7 21 20 53 53 17 18
Ill 5 4 8 10 29 29 49 50 9 7
Ind 5 5 11 11 31 31 42 42 11 11
Iowa 3 3 10 9 26 28 51 51 10 9
Ks 2 2 9 9 35 36 47 46 7 7
Ky 1 1 3 4 21 21 60 61 15 13
La 1 0 8 4 35 26 51 62 5 8
Mich 3 2 13 10 31 33 44 44 9 11
Minn 1 1 5 5 21 22 60 58 13 14
Miss 0 0 5 4 28 20 44 48 23 28
Mo 2 2 6 6 27 28 53 52 12 12
Nebr 3 3 7 7 26 25 51 54 13 11
NC 0 1 5 4 26 21 57 63 12 11
ND 5 4 14 12 34 33 44 47 3 4
Ohio 4 3 10 10 30 31 46 43 10 13
SD 6 5 13 12 33 34 42 43 6 6
Tenn 1 2 2 4 11 14 56 50 30 30
Wis 2 2 6 6 17 19 51 51 24 22
18-state
avg 3 3 8 8 28 28 50 50 11 11
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 20 20 55 55 18 18
PROGRESS:
--Setting Pods-- --Dropping Leaves--
09/03 08/27 2016 Avg 09/03 08/27 2016 Avg
Ark 99 98 99 98 33 25 24 23
Ill 100 96 97 96 3 0 2 4
Ind 96 93 97 97 13 5 10 14
Iowa 97 94 98 97 2 0 4 4
Ks 94 88 89 88 8 3 5 8
Ky 86 79 89 87 11 3 6 9
La 100 100 100 100 64 54 50 53
Mich 94 90 95 98 10 3 5 4
Minn 98 95 100 98 2 0 5 9
Miss 100 98 95 98 55 44 32 35
Mo 92 85 92 87 3 1 2 3
Nebr 99 97 98 99 8 3 15 11
NC 87 78 90 84 9 2 10 6
ND 97 94 100 99 25 13 27 29
Ohio 97 93 99 99 7 1 8 12
SD 97 94 98 98 17 5 24 26
Tenn 94 90 94 94 12 3 12 10
Wis 95 91 100 96 0 0 5 2
18-state
avg 97 93 97 96 11 6 11 12
