USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Sep 5

Springfield, IL Tue, Sep 05, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.0300-4.2300 30 Days UP 4.25-UP 2.25 -40Z to -20Z UNCH-DN 2

Soybeans 9.4550-9.5350 Spot UP 19 -23X to -15X UNCH

Soybeans 9.4350-9.5350 15-30 Days UP 19 -25X to -15X UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.2350-3.2850 Spot UP 3.25 -35Z to -30Z UNCH

Corn 3.2350-3.2850 15-30 Days UP 3.25 -35Z to -30Z UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.3350-3.4150 Spot UP 13.25-UP 6.25 -25Z to -17Z UP 10-UP 3

Corn 3.3350-3.3850 15-30 Days UP 9.25-DN 1.75 -25Z to -20Z UP 6-DN 5

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: August 2017

SRW Wheat 4.1170

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3575

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.2692

Soybeans (Spot) 9.2816

