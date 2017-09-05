United Tech CEO Defends Rockwell Deal -- 5th Update

Boeing Co. on Tuesday raised concerns with United Technologies Corp.'s proposed takeover of Rockwell Collins Inc., threatening to cancel some contracts with the two suppliers if the combination undermines competition in the aerospace supply chain.

A day after the $23 billion deal was made public, Boeing said it was it was "skeptical" the transaction would benefit its airline customers or the broader industry. "We would intend to exercise our contractual rights and pursue the appropriate regulatory options to protect our interests," the company said in a statement.

In buying Rockwell, United Technologies is betting it can take the digitally connected aircraft one step closer to reality. Aerospace companies are investing heavily to connect everything from engines and brakes to even coffee pots equipped with sensors, allowing them to predict when they will break and ensure they are best placed to fix or replace them.

Maintenance and repairs have long been the most profitable part of the aircraft industry, prompting efforts by Boeing, Airbus SE and others to secure a larger slice of the business, moves potentially threatened by United Technologies' move on Rockwell Collins.

"It gives us the opportunity to do things that we wouldn't be able to do on our own," said United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes on a Tuesday conference call. The combination with Rockwell Collins will make it easier to meet demand for digital offerings, he said, and integrate aircraft systems with benefits like reducing overall weight.

Shares of Rockwell Collins traded at $131.21 Tuesday afternoon, well below United Technologies's $140 offer and Rockwell's recent highs. Potential antitrust action from the sheer scale of the proposed deal -- rather than product overlap -- still leave some question marks, analysts said. The deal isn't expected to close until the third quarter of 2018 as regulatory and competitive concerns are reviewed. Shares of United Technologies fell 5% to $111.98.

Mr. Hayes said the companies will have to work with customers that have change-in-control clauses in their contracts, but played down the risks. "We don't see anything that will stop this transaction from happening," he said.

Both Airbus and Boeing privately lobbied last year against plans for United Technologies to buy Honeywell International Inc., according to people familiar with the situation. However, Honeywell's $15 billion aerospace unit had far more product overlap with United Technologies.

Rockwell Collins' CEO Kelly Ortberg would become CEO of a new United Technologies unit, Collins Aerospace, with annual sales of $23 billion this year, a level of heft that some believe could make Airbus and Boeing uncomfortable.

"This may greatly concern aircraft [makers] such as Airbus and Boeing as they confront an ever increasing proportion of their supply chain controlled by a single supplier," said Stephen Perry, managing director at Janes Capital Partners, a boutique aerospace investment bank.

On Tuesday, Mr. Hayes was already working to ease such concerns. There wasn't any discussion of the potential deal with customers before the announcement, according to a person close to the deal, but Airbus had publicly expressed concerns that it would distract from UTC's core mission of providing engines.

An Airbus spokesman said the company hopes "this M&A will not distract UTC from their top operational priority," which is delivering a new generation of Pratt & Whitney engines.

UTC's Pratt & Whitney division has struggled with production and reliability of its new geared turbofan jet engine that powers Airbus A320neo single-aisle planes. Efforts to fix the shortcomings have encountered repeated delays and some analysts warned about the potential distraction of integrating Rockwell Collins.

Airbus plane deliveries this year are running behind because of a dearth of engines, but United Technologies officials have said they expect the problems to be resolved this year and were expecting to meet engine delivery commitments.

United Technologies is already the world's largest aerospace supplier, with almost $30 billion in sales this year split evenly between Pratt & Whitney and UTC Aerospace Systems, which makes everything from landing gear to the motors that control wing flaps.

Rockwell Collins would add another $9 billion in annual sales derived from its business of cockpit controls and communication equipment and this year's purchase of B/E Aerospace, the biggest provider of aircraft seats.

Rockwell also makes the sensors and communication systems allowing the performance of those products to be tracked in real time by airlines and other users, allowing them to decide when maintenance and spares are required.

