Telecoms Lower on Doubts on New Smartphones -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies declined as traders backed off bets on a growth spurt associated with the launch of new smartphones.

British mobile carrier Vodafone Group plans to sell around 5.2% of the shares in its African offshoot Vodacom Group to enable the company to meet the minimum 20% free float requirement imposed by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

A new Verizon Communications rewards program, Verizon Up, provides credits that wireless subscribers can use for concert tickets, movie premieres and phone upgrades, as long as they give up their web-browsing history, The Wall Street Journal reported. The move is part of the telecom company's efforts to build a digital-advertising business.

September 05, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)