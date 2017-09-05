Shell Opens First Service Station in Mexico -- Market Talk

17:28 ET - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB.LN) has opened its first service station in Mexico, the first such location amid plans by the company to invest some $1B over the next decade in the country. However, Shell says the planned investments will take place if "market conditions continue to develop at their current rate." Shell says the investments would include "expanding and improving the retail network, improving fuel logistics infrastructure and developing partnerships to deliver" products and services to consumers and businesses. Shell also plans to make investments in other developing markets including India, China, Indonesia and Brazil. (ezequiel.minaya@wsj.com)
