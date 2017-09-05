Stocks Tumble as Benchmark Treasury Yield Falls to 2017 Low

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234 points, as threats from North Korea and another powerful hurricane weighed on major indexes.

Fed's Brainard: Weak Inflation Argues for Caution on Further Rate Rises

Fed governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank should be cautious about raising short-term interest rates further until policy makers are confident of overcoming the "persistent failure" to reach 2% inflation.

'Big Six' Policy Group Faces Decision Time on Tax Changes

Republicans aim to rewrite whole swaths of the tax system by year's end, which gives them little time to nail down the policy, then get the package passed.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S., Canada, Mexico Make Minor Progress on Nafta Talks

U.S., Canadian and Mexican officials notched relatively minor progress in recent days in a big push to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement this year.

Senate GOP Leaders to Add Debt-Limit Increase to Harvey-Aid Bill

Senate GOP leaders indicated they will tie an increase in the nation's borrowing limit to a spending bill for victims of Tropical Storm Harvey, a move that could boost the debt-limit legislation's chances of passage ahead of a deadline later this month.

Gasoline Hits Fresh High as Refineries Restart

As gasoline prices at the pump hit a fresh two-year high, the futures market signaled the supply crunch for fuel created by Hurricane Harvey will soon ease.

Mortgage-Backed Securities Market Heats Up

Banks and other underwriters of commercial mortgage-backed securities are on track to issue more notes in September than any other month this year.

SEC Chief Wants Companies to Disclose More on Cyber Risks

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that U.S. companies should provide investors with clearer disclosures about the serious risks they face from cyberintrusions.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in August

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in August, suggesting solid job growth in the months ahead.

ECB Expected to Signal Stimulus Phase-Out

The European Central Bank is walking a tightrope as it prepares for its most momentous decision in years: How to wind down its giant bond-buying program without derailing the eurozone's economic recovery.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)