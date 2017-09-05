U.S. Stocks Slide Amid North Korea Tensions

U.S. stocks fell as fresh threats from North Korea, following the country's test of its most powerful nuclear bomb yet, weighed on major indexes. The S&P 500 declined 0.5%.

Fed's Brainard: Weak Inflation Argues for Caution on Further Rate Rises

Fed governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank should be cautious about raising short-term interest rates further until policy makers are confident of overcoming the "persistent failure" to reach 2% inflation.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in August

A basket of U.S. employment indicators increased in August, suggesting solid job growth in the months ahead.

ISM-New York Business Index Slipped in August

Business conditions across New York City receded in August, according to a report released Tuesday.

Eurozone Growth Seen Easing Slightly

The eurozone economy appears to be slowing slightly, although it remains on course for its strongest year since 2010, business surveys indicate.

Crude Prices Rise

Crude oil prices jumped higher and gasoline prices slid, as shuttered refineries and other oil infrastructure continued to restart in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Bank of Canada Expected to Maintain Rate

After the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in seven years in July, economists expect it to maintain the rate Wednesday but keep the door open to gradual rises in coming months.

U.S. Factory Orders Down More Than Expected in July

Orders for manufactured goods fell 3.3% to a seasonally adjusted $466.4 billion in July, marking the steepest drop since August 2014, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had predicted orders would fall 3.2%.

Why Xi Jinping Refuses to Go Ballistic Over North Korea

Kim Jong Un is calculating that China's leader won't risk precipitous action against Pyongyang ahead of a delicate leadership transition.

China's Service Sector Activity Expands at Faster Pace in August

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index rose to 52.7 in August from 51.5 in July, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said.

