Stocks Edge Higher Despite North Korea Tensions

European stocks rose in morning trading, reversing most of Monday's fall and led by the German DAX.

Eurozone Growth Seen Easing Slightly

The eurozone economy appears to be slowing slightly, although it remains on course for its strongest year since 2010, business surveys indicate.

Crude Prices Tick Higher

Crude oil prices ticked higher, while gasoline prices slid, in response to some U.S. refineries restarting operations after Hurricane Harvey.

China's Service Sector Activity Expands at Faster Pace in August

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index rose to 52.7 in August from 51.5 in July, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said.

RBA's Lowe Says Economy Will Break Free of Flat Wage Growth

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe remains confident the country will break out of its low-wage-growth, low-inflation rut.

Australia's RBA Leaves Cash Rate Target Unchanged at 1.50%

Australia's central bank left its benchmark cash rate unchanged at a record low 1.5% at a policy meeting Tuesday, balancing optimism around employment growth with caution over flat wages growth and a higher local currency.

U.S. Urges Strong Response as North Korea Prepares New Launch

South Korea warned Monday that North Korea appears to be preparing to test another intercontinental ballistic missile, and the U.S. told the United Nations that the regime is "begging for war" after Pyongyang on Sunday set off its most powerful nuclear bomb yet.

Trade Warning to China Over North Korea Carries Risks to U.S. Economy

President Donald Trump's stern warning the U.S. may halt trade with countries doing business with North Korea was seen as a direct shot at China, the regime's biggest trading partner.

A Decade After Crisis, Investors Have Stopped Hunting for Black Swans

Fear of "black swan" events, which are difficult to predict, drove some investors into hedge funds that offered extreme insurance policies. But the swans have yet to return, and such strategies have fallen out of favor.

Weak Pay Raises in Europe Pose Political Threat

The Phillips curve, which describes the inverse relationship between unemployment and inflation, seems to have faltered. That has potentially tough political implications for much of Europe.

September 05, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)