Global Markets Relatively Quiet Despite Korea Tensions

European stocks were slightly higher in early trading, even as the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula continue to be the major talking point in markets.

China's Service Sector Activity Expands at Faster Pace in August

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index rose to 52.7 in August from 51.5 in July, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said.

Australia's RBA Leaves Cash Rate Target Unchanged at 1.50%

Australia's central bank left its benchmark cash rate unchanged at a record low 1.5% at a policy meeting Tuesday, balancing optimism around employment growth with caution over flat wages growth and a higher local currency.

U.S. Urges Strong Response as North Korea Prepares New Launch

South Korea warned Monday that North Korea appears to be preparing to test another intercontinental ballistic missile, and the U.S. told the United Nations that the regime is "begging for war" after Pyongyang on Sunday set off its most powerful nuclear bomb yet.

Trade Warning to China Over North Korea Carries Risks to U.S. Economy

President Donald Trump's stern warning the U.S. may halt trade with countries doing business with North Korea was seen as a direct shot at China, the regime's biggest trading partner.

Weak Pay Raises in Europe Pose Political Threat

The Phillips curve, which describes the inverse relationship between unemployment and inflation, seems to have faltered. That has potentially tough political implications for much of Europe.

Oil Mixed as Some Refineries Come Back

Gasoline prices retreated from highs and U.S. crude prices were mixed as some refineries started coming back on line following Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical depression.

Stocks Fall, Havens Swell on North Korea Nuclear Test

Investors moved into haven assets and sold stocks following North Korea's largest-ever nuclear test, prompting President Trump to denounce the country as a hostile rogue nation.

Why Markets Don't Care About North Korea-Yet

Markets still aren't very good at pricing political risk-particularly of the catastrophic variety.

Investors Hedge Their Bets Entering Choppiest Season for Markets

As the most turbulent season for equities looms, hedging activity and money flows indicate that investors are starting to doubt that markets can only climb higher

September 05, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)