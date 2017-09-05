Schneider Electric in Talks to Take Control of Aveva Group

Continue Reading Below

France's Schneider Electric is in advanced talks to take control of British engineering software provider Aveva Group, according to people familiar with the matter, after previous talks to merge their software operations collapsed over terms.

Oil Mixed as Some Refineries Come Back

Gasoline prices retreated from highs and U.S. crude prices were mixed as some refineries started coming back on line following Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical depression.

Exxon Working Toward Restarting Baytown Refinery

Exxon Mobil is working toward restarting its Baytown refinery-the nation's second-largest oil refinery-after a shutdown due to Tropical Storm Harvey, but another of its Texas refineries remains closed.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Indigestion in China's Economy Spells Trouble for Coal

After a red-hot 12 months, China's industrial economy is slowing again. That spells trouble for heavily indebted coal firms like Yanzhou Coal, and could mean renewed stress on China's rickety financial system next year.

In Big Test of Wind Farm Durability, Texas Facility Quickly Restarts After Harvey

For the first time in the history of the burgeoning U.S. wind industry, a wind farm got hit by a hurricane-and it was back producing power within days.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged, But Harvey's Impact Is Unknown

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was unchanged in the past week at 759, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc. However, because of Harvey, the firm was unable to verify changes at about 87 rigs across 47 counties in Texas.

Banks Again Lower Oil-Price Expectations

Banks have cut their forecasts on oil prices for a fourth consecutive month as their analysts brace for further supply when OPEC's agreement to cap output ends next year.

Port Houston Container Terminals to Resume Operations Friday

The Port of Houston is reopening to ships Friday, a week after closing in advance of Hurricane Harvey.

As Harvey Wreaks Havoc, European Refiners Set to Benefit

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to run roughshod over U.S. refineries, threatening fuel shortages across America, gasoline producers in Europe are sizing up a potential windfall.

Georgia Power Wants to Press Ahead With Nuclear Plant Despite Rising Costs

Georgia Power told state regulators it wants to continue the Vogtle nuclear power plant expansion in spite of sharply higher estimates of the cost to complete the project.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)