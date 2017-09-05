Deutsche Bank Hires Tesco's Former Chief Digital Officer

Deutsche Bank (DBK.XE) said Tuesday it has appointed Thomas Nielsen chief digital officer for global transaction banking in a bid to drive the group's digitalization.

Mr. Nielsen will replace Edward Budd. The German banking group did not give a reason for Mr. Budd's departure.

Mr. Nielsen previously served as chief digital officer at Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN), where he was responsible for a digital portfolio of platforms, websites and applications, as well as the supermarket chain's overall digital transformation.

"Thomas Nielsen's experience in developing and rolling out digital solutions in the consumer space will be vitally important as we seek to accelerate the delivery of digital products and services for our global corporate and institutional clients," said John Gibbons, head of the global transaction banking unit.

