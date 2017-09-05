China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, September 5 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 668,782 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,760 13,990 13,760 13,910 13,705 205 5,278 21,296
Oct-17 14,000 14,110 13,930 14,000 13,905 95 62 266
Nov-17 14,105 14,270 14,080 14,180 13,990 190 10,208 37,194
Jan-18 17,185 17,435 17,150 17,270 17,090 180 616,938 409,944
Mar-18 17,360 17,450 17,360 17,400 17,305 95 12 264
Apr-18 17,620 17,620 17,620 17,620 17,335 285 2 60
May-18 17,495 17,770 17,480 17,620 17,430 190 36,132 59,888
Jun-18 17,565 17,605 17,515 17,575 17,245 330 22 1,056
Jul-18 17,240 17,595 17,225 17,390 17,080 310 88 438
Aug-18 17,140 17,560 17,125 17,290 16,840 450 40 44
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 05, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)