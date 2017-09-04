Volkswagen to Recall 1.82 Million Cars in China

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Monday that it is recalling 1.82 million cars in China due to a possible issue with fuel pump control units.

The company said its Passat and Magotan models are affected by the recall, including 22,400 imported vehicles. Volkswagen manufactured the cars together with its Chinese joint-venture partners SAIC and FAW, between 2007 and 2015. It will replace the fuel pump control units of the affected cars free of charge starting December 25, the company said.

The German car maker sold almost 3 million cars of its Volkswagen brand in China in 2016 and had a revenue of EUR4.96 billion ($5.89 billion), making the country one of its most important markets.

