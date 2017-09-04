Stocks Fall, Havens Swell on North Korea Nuclear Test

Investors moved into haven assets and sold stocks following North Korea's largest-ever nuclear test, prompting President Trump to denounce the country as a hostile rogue nation.

Global Economy Week Ahead: ECB Meeting, U.S. Productivity, China Trade

This week's economic calendar features U.S. trade and productivity data, a European Central Bank policy meeting, and Chinese foreign-exchange and trade figures.

For the ECB, There's Only So Much Time to Play For

The European Central Bank has emphasized persistence and patience on its monetary policy. But with the path of its bond-purchase program set only until the end of December, the pressure to lay out 2018 plans is building.

Free-Trade Deals: Britain's True Brexit Red Line

As the U.K.'s demands in negotiations to leave the European Union are watered down, one appears rigid: London's insistence on being able to strike free-trade agreements with third countries.

Indigestion in China's Economy Spells Trouble for Coal

After a red-hot 12 months, China's industrial economy is slowing again. That spells trouble for heavily indebted coal firms like Yanzhou Coal, and could mean renewed stress on China's rickety financial system next year.

Why Markets Don't Care About North Korea-Yet

Markets still aren't very good at pricing political risk-particularly of the catastrophic variety.

Bank Investors Say Mind the Gap

U.S. bank stocks dropped in August as interest rates slipped, and some money managers say lenders have farther to fall.

Private-Equity Pours Cash Into Opioid-Treatment Sector

Drawn by soaring demand, expanded insurance coverage and the chance to consolidate a highly fragmented market, private-equity firms plowed $2.9 billion into treatment facilities last year.

Trump Administration Weighs Withdrawal From South Korea Trade Pact

The Trump administration is considering giving notice to South Korea of plans to withdraw from a five-year-old bilateral trade pact, with a decision coming as soon as this coming week.

Steady Hiring Without Wage Gains Deepens Puzzle for Fed

An extended run of modest labor market gains this year has produced little acceleration in wage growth or inflation, underscoring a puzzle that complicates Federal Reserve policy decisions looming in the months ahead.

