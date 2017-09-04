Exxon Working Toward Restarting Baytown Refinery

Exxon Mobil is working toward restarting its Baytown refinery-the nation's second-largest oil refinery-after a shutdown due to Tropical Storm Harvey, but another of its Texas refineries remains closed.

Indigestion in China's Economy Spells Trouble for Coal

After a red-hot 12 months, China's industrial economy is slowing again. That spells trouble for heavily indebted coal firms like Yanzhou Coal, and could mean renewed stress on China's rickety financial system next year.

In Big Test of Wind Farm Durability, Texas Facility Quickly Restarts After Harvey

For the first time in the history of the burgeoning U.S. wind industry, a wind farm got hit by a hurricane-and it was back producing power within days.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Unchanged, But Harvey's Impact Is Unknown

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was unchanged in the past week at 759, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc. However, because of Harvey, the firm was unable to verify changes at about 87 rigs across 47 counties in Texas.

Oil Edges Up As Refiners Plan Restarts

Oil prices reversed losses on Friday as some refineries detailed plans to restart operations in the coming days, relieving some of the pressure on crude.

Banks Again Lower Oil-Price Expectations

Banks have cut their forecasts on oil prices for a fourth consecutive month as their analysts brace for further supply when OPEC's agreement to cap output ends next year.

Report Shows Hazard Posed by Damaged Chemical Plant

More than one million people live within the path of airborne danger in a worst-case scenario release of a chemical stored at Arkema's Houston-area plant, according to a company risk-management plan filed to the federal government in 2014.

Port Houston Container Terminals to Resume Operations Friday

The Port of Houston is reopening to ships Friday, a week after closing in advance of Hurricane Harvey.

As Harvey Wreaks Havoc, European Refiners Set to Benefit

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to run roughshod over U.S. refineries, threatening fuel shortages across America, gasoline producers in Europe are sizing up a potential windfall.

U.S. to Block Potential Russian Move Into American Energy

The Trump administration is worried that Russia state-owned oil giant Rosneft could gain control of critical U.S. energy assets owned by Venezuela's Citgo.

