What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump's lawyers have met with special counsel Mueller and submitted memos arguing the president didn't obstruct justice by firing Comey and calling into question the ex-FBI chief's reliability.

Harvey's wall of water destabilized a chemical plant outside Houston, initiating a slow-moving crisis that officials said they are powerless to prevent.

The administration is ready to block Russia's Rosneft from gaining control of critical energy assets in the U.S. owned by Venezuela.

The State Department ordered Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco and two other U.S. properties.

Macron unveiled the labor overhaul at the center of his drive to revive France's economy, drawing muted criticism from unions.

The federal government is cutting nearly $116 million from outreach programs aimed at signing up people for the ACA.

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said Iran is continuing to comply with terms of a 2015 nuclear deal.

Warplanes from the U.S., Japan and South Korea joined in a show of force directed at Pyongyang.

The administration and top GOP lawmakers intend to release a more detailed tax plan in the next few weeks, Mnuchin said.

A Pakistani court acquitted five men of involvement in the 2007 assassination of ex-Premier Benazir Bhutto.

