What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 1, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Gasoline prices surged to a two-year high at the pump, a sign of economic fallout from Harvey spreading throughout the U.S.

Wells Fargo said its sales-practices scandal was far broader than previously acknowledged, as it raised the tally of suspect accounts.

U.S. inflation remained subdued in July while household spending rose, underscoring the conundrum faced by the Fed.

Economic data helped push stocks higher, extending a streak of monthly advances. The Dow rose 55.67 points to 21948.10.

Packaged-food firms are coming under pressure from retailers that are pushing big brands to lower prices.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Top executives at leading tech companies have banded together to urge Trump to preserve the "Dreamers" immigrant program.

Four firms were selected to build short sections of wall as models for the U.S. border barrier with Mexico.

Tenet said its CEO will step down in coming months. The hospital chain also adopted a "poison pill" plan.

The NLRB filed a complaint against Tesla over alleged unfair labor practices at the firm's Fremont, Calif., plant.

Georgia Power told regulators it wants to continue the expansion of the Vogtle nuclear-power plant despite higher cost estimates.

Arizona filed a lawsuit claiming Insys Therapeutics improperly marketed a powerful opioid painkiller.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)