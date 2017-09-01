Trade Deficit Expected to Widen -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Factory Orders Jul -3.2% (9) +3.0%
Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jul $44.6B (13) $43.6B
0945 Markit Services PMI Aug N/A 56.9*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Aug 55.2 (14) 53.9
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 2 241K (10) 236K
0830 Productivity (Revised) Q2 +1.3% (11) +0.9%**
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) Q2 +0.4% (11) +0.6%**
Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jul +0.4% (6) +0.7%
1500 Consumer Credit Jul +$14.5B (3) +$12.4B
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
*August Flash Reading
**Q2 Preliminary Reading
