Trade Deficit Expected to Widen -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 1000 Factory Orders Jul -3.2% (9) +3.0%

Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jul $44.6B (13) $43.6B

0945 Markit Services PMI Aug N/A 56.9*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Aug 55.2 (14) 53.9

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 2 241K (10) 236K

0830 Productivity (Revised) Q2 +1.3% (11) +0.9%**

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) Q2 +0.4% (11) +0.6%**

Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jul +0.4% (6) +0.7%

1500 Consumer Credit Jul +$14.5B (3) +$12.4B

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

*August Flash Reading

**Q2 Preliminary Reading

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

September 01, 2017 14:05 ET (18:05 GMT)