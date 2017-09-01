U.S. Hiring Slows as Jobless Rate Edges Higher

The pace of hiring slowed in August while the U.S. unemployment rate edged up. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 156,000, while the unemployment rate increased to 4.4% from 4.3%. And wages maintained a modest growth rate.

Gas Prices Jump Amid Storm-Related Refinery Closures

Gasoline futures continued to soar as the after-effects of Hurricane Harvey heralded potentially fundamental long-term shifts in global oil and gas markets.

Stocks Tick Higher Ahead of Jobs Report

Stocks started the month a touch higher Friday ahead of the U.S. jobs report, a key gauge of the world's largest economy.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Houston-Area Economy Is Larger Than Sweden and Will Drag Down U.S. GDP

Banks Again Lower Oil-Price Expectations

Banks have cut their forecasts on oil prices for a fourth consecutive month as their analysts brace for further supply when OPEC's agreement to cap output ends next year.

Brazil GDP Rises in Second Quarter

Brazil's economy posted a second consecutive quarter of growth on the back of a rebound in consumer spending, reinforcing hopes for a recovery from the recession.

China's Private Factory Activity Gauge Rises for 3rd Straight Month

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51.6 in August from 51.1 in July, another sign of unexpected strength in manufacturing following official data released a day earlier.

Greece's Economy Grows Some More

Greece's economy continued to expand in the second quarter of the year, keeping the country on course for growth in 2017 after years of recession.

South Korean Exports Rise for 10th Straight Month

South Korean exports grew for a 10th straight month in August as the global economy keeps improving, bolstering overseas demand.

South Korea's CPI Rises 2.6% on Year in August

South Korea's headline consumer-price index increased 2.6% from a year earlier in August, with inflation accelerating at the fastest pace in more than five years.

