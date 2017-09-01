Stocks Tick Higher Ahead of Jobs Report

Stocks started the month a touch higher Friday ahead of the U.S. jobs report, a key gauge of the world's largest economy.

Gas Prices Jump Amid Storm-Related Refinery Closures

Gasoline futures continued to soar on the back of U.S. refinery and pipeline shutdowns caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Banks Again Lower Oil-Price Expectations

Banks have cut their forecasts on oil prices for a fourth consecutive month as their analysts brace for further supply when OPEC's agreement to cap output ends next year.

China's Private Factory Activity Gauge Rises for 3rd Straight Month

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51.6 in August from 51.1 in July, another sign of unexpected strength in manufacturing following official data released a day earlier.

Greece's Economy Grows Some More

Greece's economy continued to expand in the second quarter of the year, keeping the country on course for growth in 2017 after years of recession.

South Korean Exports Rise for 10th Straight Month

South Korean exports grew for a 10th straight month in August as the global economy keeps improving, bolstering overseas demand.

South Korea's CPI Rises 2.6% on Year in August

South Korea's headline consumer-price index increased 2.6% from a year earlier in August, with inflation accelerating at the fastest pace in more than five years.

RBA to Hold Rates Steady Amid a Warming Economic Picture

The Reserve Bank of Australia can be expected to maintain its long-held neutral stance at a policy meeting next week, keeping its benchmark cash rate on hold for a 13th straight month.

White House Set to Tap Columbia Law Professor for SEC on Friday

The White House is expected on Friday to nominate Columbia University law professor Robert Jackson to a vacant slot on the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sell the Swiss Franc if You Think the World Is a Better Place

The Swiss franc has been slow to react to the brighter picture for the eurozone economy.

