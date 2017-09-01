Banks Again Lower Oil-Price Expectations

Banks have cut their forecasts on oil prices for a fourth consecutive month as their analysts brace for further supply when OPEC's agreement to cap output ends next year.

Stocks Tick Higher Ahead of Jobs Report

Stocks started the month a touch higher Friday ahead of the U.S. jobs report, a key gauge of the world's largest economy.

China's Private Factory Activity Gauge Rises for 3rd Straight Month

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51.6 in August from 51.1 in July, another sign of unexpected strength in manufacturing following official data released a day earlier.

White House Set to Tap Columbia Law Professor for SEC on Friday

The White House is expected on Friday to nominate Columbia University law professor Robert Jackson to a vacant slot on the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.

South Korean Exports Rise for 10th Straight Month

South Korean exports grew for a 10th straight month in August as the global economy keeps improving, bolstering overseas demand.

South Korea's CPI Rises 2.6% on Year in August

South Korea's headline consumer-price index increased 2.6% from a year earlier in August, with inflation accelerating at the fastest pace in more than five years.

RBA to Hold Rates Steady Amid a Warming Economic Picture

The Reserve Bank of Australia can be expected to maintain its long-held neutral stance at a policy meeting next week, keeping its benchmark cash rate on hold for a 13th straight month.

Cleveland Fed Rate Rule Tool Sees Modest Rate Rises Over Next Two Years

What do you get when you take seven monetary policy rules and throw them in a blender? You get a path for Federal Reserve policy that doesn't envision much in the way of interest-rate rises through late 2019, according to a Cleveland Fed report.

Swaps Rules Aimed at Curbing Risk to Go Into Effect in U.S.

New global swap-collateral rules will go into effect in the U.S. on Friday, following a six-month pause prompted by international coordination and compliance difficulties.

Brexit Talks Stall as Tone Sharpens

After six months of largely civil conversations between Britain and the European Union, Brexit talks appear to be heading toward conflict, Valentina Pop and Jenny Gross write, as a deadlock over money and timing deepens.

