White House Set to Tap Columbia Law Professor for SEC on Friday

The White House is expected on Friday to nominate Columbia University law professor Robert Jackson to a vacant slot on the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.

Analysis: Jobs Report Won't Alter Immediate Fed Plans, but Doesn't Solve Inflation Puzzle

A solid if slightly weaker hiring report for August is unlikely to change the Federal Reserve's plans to initiate the slow runoff of its $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets. But the internals of the report could magnify the debate over how aggressively the central bank should move forward with rate increases.

Swaps Rules Aimed at Curbing Risk to Go Into Effect in U.S.

New global swap-collateral rules will go into effect in the U.S. on Friday, following a six-month pause prompted by international coordination and compliance difficulties.

Nasdaq Tries to Ease Rules for Blank-Check IPOs

Nasdaq wants to make it easier for blank-check companies to go public, as such firms account for a growing portion of the IPO market.

$10 Billion Robo-Adviser Betterment Flourishes as Chief Learns to Let Go

Betterment LLC Chief Executive Jon Stein wants to use technology and automation to make investment advice and financial services broadly accessible while lowering the cost and removing compensation conflicts.

Vanguard Voted Against Wells Fargo Directors

Vanguard Group, one of the world's largest asset managers, voted against Wells Fargo & Co. nonexecutive chairman Stephen W. Sanger and two other directors this year.

Hedge Fund Winton's Investment Chief Quits to Launch New Firm

The chief investment officer at Winton Group, one of the world's largest hedge funds, has quit to set up his own firm.

Sell the Swiss Franc if You Think the World Is a Better Place

The Swiss franc has been slow to react to the brighter picture for the eurozone economy.

Wells Raises Tally of Unauthorized Accounts by 67%

Wells Fargo said around 3.5 million customer accounts were "potentially unauthorized" in its sales-practices scandal upon the completion of its review, up from the 2.1 million accounts previously announced.

TD Bank Joins Canadian Peers With Earnings Beat

Toronto-Dominion Bank is the latest Canadian bank to top earnings estimates in its most recent quarter, aided by the country's economic growth.

September 01, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)