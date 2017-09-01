Volkswagen Aims to More Than Double U.S. Market Share

The world's largest auto maker by volume plans to increase the number of SUVs in its lineup as it struggles to gain traction in the U.S.

Wyoming Can't Sue VW Over Diesel Emissions, Judge Says

Wyoming can't sue Volkswagen for environmental damage over its diesel vehicles, a federal judge ruled, finding penalties from actions brought by consumers and federal authorities are enough. The decision eases the risk to the auto maker from state claims.

Tesla Faces Complaint From U.S. Labor Board

Workers at the auto maker's Fremont, Calif., factory accuse Tesla of requiring them to sign overly broad nondisclosure agreements and of harassing them during unionizing efforts.

Apple Confirms Sept. 12 Product Launch at New Headquarters

The annual showcase will be the first at the $5 billion campus and the company is expected to unveil a new iPhone and two updated iPhone models.

Meg Whitman Has a Different Mess to Clean Up

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces many challenges, including earnings next week and the question of why its CEO was looking elsewhere.

Lululemon Gets Lift From Men's Business, Product Investments

Lululemon Athletica, bucking a sales slowdown that has sent shock waves through the sector, raised annual financial targets following its performance in its latest quarter.

Hedge Fund Winton's Chief Investment Officer Quits to Launch New Firm

The chief investment officer at Winton Group, one of the world's largest hedge funds, has quit to set up his own firm.

U.S. to Block Potential Russian Move Into American Energy

The Trump administration is worried that Russia state-owned oil giant Rosneft could gain control of critical U.S. energy assets owned by Venezuela's Citgo.

Tenet Healthcare CEO to Step Down

Trevor Fetter will step down from his roles as chief executive and director by March 2018, the for-profit hospital chain said, as the company deals with investor pushback over its corporate strategy and recent board defections.

Big Food Faces Pressure From Retailers Demanding Discounts

Packaged-food companies have been struggling with declining sales as shoppers shift from older brands to options perceived as healthier. Now retailers are adding to the companies' woes.

