Materials Up, Dollar Weakens on Weak Jobs Data -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as the dollar weakened in the wake of U.S. jobs data.

Nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 156,000 in August, a deceleration in growth after two straight months above the 200,000 level, the Labor Department said Friday. While the jobs tally suggested "steady" growth, "the lack of inflation as exemplified by employment numbers today suggest the Fed may be on hold" until February or beyond, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Gold futures settled at their highest level in nearly a year, above $1,330 an ounce, as the prospects of an extension of the low-rate era weighed on the value of the dollar.

September 01, 2017