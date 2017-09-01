Health Care Lower as Shutdown Fears Persist -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood of a government shutdown.

Some lawmakers called for a debt-limit increase bill to be tied to aid for survivors of Hurricane Harvey. As a result, analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs lowered the odds of a government shutdown to roughly one-in-three from one-in-two, saying a package containing disaster relief "would be more likely to pass and less likely to be vetoed..."

The Food and Drug Administration said it is widening a review of safety profiles for immunotherapy drugs used on blood-cancer patients begun after deaths of patients using Merck's Keytruda treatment.

Shares of Indivior plunged after a ruling that a generic version of its heroin-addiction treatment developed by Dr. Reddy's didn't infringe on its patent.

September 01, 2017 17:27 ET (21:27 GMT)